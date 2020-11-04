New state of the art Falklands' trawler, Montelourido, delivered in Galicia

Montelourido was delivered on Monday by the Nodosa shipyar in Marín

Montelourido, ZDLC4, is the latest trawler to be launched at a Galician shipyard for the Falklands flagged fleet. The delivery took place this Monday at Nodosa yard in Marin, during a very austere and limited ceremony because of the pandemic, and will operate along her sister vessel on Falklands fishing grounds.

The latest vessel has been built to the same layout of the Monteferro, delivered in 2017 but incorporates some changes to the original design, although the inverted bow which has performed well, according to the yard has been repeated.

The 63.70 meter LOA, 12 meter beam Monterferro has been shown to handle well, especially under difficult conditions. However there are some differences in the new Montelourido, notably in engine power and freezing capacity She has a gross tonnage of 1,499 and IMO registry 9877949.

Operated by joint venture company Kalamar, Monterferro replaced the smallest of the company’s fleet, Kalaxtori. Montolourido is owned by Ferralemes, a joint venture between Spanish fishing company Rampesca and Falklands company RBC, and will replace the 30-year old Castelo.