Biden defeats Trump and will become President of the United States

7th Saturday, November 2020 - 18:45 UTC Full article

Democrats celebrating the triumph of Biden, a long-time insider in U.S. politics and a center-mainstream figure in the Democratic party

Trump playing golf in Virginia on Saturday morning, while the winner of the election was announced. PATRICK SEMANSKY / AP

The Democratic Party candidate, Joe Biden, was elected on Saturday the 46th President of the United States elections after taking definitive lead in the key state of Pennsylvania, making him the new president-elect of the United States. However, the current president and defeated candidate, Donald Trump, refuses to acknowledge defeat by Biden.

The win stems from the Democrats' electoral victory in Pennsylvania, which provided Joe Biden with 20 Electoral College votes. Barack Obama's former vice president needed only 270 votes to be declared the winner of the election. Now, with Pennsylvania, his Electoral College votes are up to 273.

The votes in the other key states (Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada) have not yet been counted. However, even if the Democrats lost all of those states to Republican candidate Trump, Biden would still win the election.

See how the BBC projected his victory, to become president-electhttps://t.co/YID3rIsg0v #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/2BVcv614fz — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 7, 2020

Biden, a long-time insider in U.S. politics and a center-mainstream figure in the Democratic party, sent a message via Twitter: “America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.”

I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

However, the President Trump said in Twitter shortly before the updates on the counting in Pennsylvania that he won this election “by a lot.” The social network put a warning on his message for having misleading information.

Over the last week, Trump has leaned in to the idea that the high court should get involved in the election as it did in 2000. Then, the court effectively settled the contested election for President George W. Bush in a 5-4 decision that split the court’s liberals and conservatives.

Today, six members of the court are conservatives, including three nominated by Trump. But the outcome of this year’s election seemed to be shaping up very differently from 2000, when Florida’s electoral votes delivered the presidency to George W. Bush.

With information from AP.