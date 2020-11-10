US markets react strongly to president-elect Biden's announcement and Pfizer vaccines results

Oil prices soared and pushed up energy stocks after US drug maker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced their vaccine showed it was more than 90% effective

The S&P 500 ended higher but closed just shy of a record on Monday as investors bet that a full economic reopening was finally in sight following the first positive data from a late-stage Covid-19 vaccine trial.

Oil prices soared and pushed up energy stocks while safe-haven US Treasuries sold off after US drug maker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said a large-scale trial of their vaccine showed it was more than 90% effective in preventing Covid 19.

Saturday’s news that Joe Biden had won the US presidential election was also a reassuring confirmation of what investors had already been counting on by the end of last week, according to market strategists.

While the vaccine study is still ongoing and requires approval, Pfizer and BioNTech said they had found no serious safety concerns so far and expected to seek US emergency use authorization later this month.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 839.61 points, or 2.96%, to 29,163.01, the S&P 500 gained 44.25 points, or 1.26%, to 3,553.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 162.91 points, or 1.37%, to 11,732.32.

The S&P energy index led gainers among the S&P 500’s 11 major sectors and registered its biggest daily percentage gain in months as investors bet demand would climb again when people become more comfortable with the idea of traveling as the health crisis subsides. Also, bank shares, often seen as a proxy for the broader economy, soared.

The companies hit hardest by months of travel bans and lockdowns surged. The NYSE airlines index was up 19% while plane maker Boeing Co jumped 15%. Cruise line operator Carnival Corp was up more than 32%.

In contrast, the technology sector and specific companies that had outperformed during the pandemic as they were seen as “stay-at-home” winners were making smaller gains or declining.

Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc declined while Zoom Video and exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O tumbled to limit the Nasdaq’s advance.

Stocks around the world had already been gaining ground before the vaccine data pushed equities even higher as expectations of better global trade ties and more monetary stimulus under US President-elect Biden was already lifting demand for risky assets.

Pfizer shares closed sharply higher after soaring as much as 15.4% during the session. But another drug maker Biogen Inc slumped as a panel of experts to the US health regulator voted against the drugmaker’s experimental Alzheimer’s treatment.