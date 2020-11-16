More than 54 million Covid-19 cases worldwide, John Hopkins Center

The U.S., India and Brazil continue to top the list as the places with the most infections

More than 54 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed around the world, the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported on Sunday.

The U.S., India and Brazil continue to top the list as the places with the most infections. The U.S. has more than 11 million cases, while India and Brazil have 8.8 million and 5.8 million, respectively.

Mexico’s tally of coronavirus cases passed the 1 million mark on Saturday. Mexico has avoided issuing mask-wearing mandates or lockdowns.

Masks “are an auxiliary measure to prevent spreading the virus,” Mexican Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell argued, rejecting international public health experts’ pleas to wear masks to stop people from contracting and spreading the coronavirus. “They do not protect us,” Lopez-Gatell said of the masks, “but they are useful for protecting other people.”

Johns Hopkins University reports Mexico has recorded more than 98,000 COVID-19 deaths.