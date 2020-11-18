Chile set to open borders 23 November but with Health Passport and health insurance

Travelers must have proof of a negative COVID-19 result from a test performed within 72 hours of traveling

Chile is set to open its borders for the first time in eight months as it marks November 23 as its official tourism reopening date. The Ministry of Health announced last week that Chile would allow tourists to return to the country on November 23, but like other countries that are reopening, Chile is applying a measured approach to kick-starting tourism with new requirements in place for arrivals.

Travelers must have proof of a negative COVID-19 result from a test performed within 72 hours of traveling. They must fill out the new Health Passport online up to 48 hours before boarding, and take out a health insurance policy that covers COVID-19 issues during their stay. Those from countries with high rates of community spread must quarantine for 14 days if they arrive into the country between November 23 and December 7.

Paula Daza, undersecretary of Health in Chile said: “we are opening the borders with prudence, taking the necessary safeguards. We hope that these reunions, especially of those bi-national families that have been separated, can become a reality, with all the necessary self-care measures to avoid contagion. Chileans and foreigners, I ask that we take care of each other.”

The government also hopes to create a contact tracing app so that so travelers can learn of possible Covid-19 exposure. But plans have yet to be finalized.

Chile's Santiago de Chile airport will open this month with direct flights scheduled from Amsterdam, Buenos Aires, Guayaquil, Lima, Madrid, Miami, New York, Panama and Sao Paulo. More flights are expected to be added in the coming days. Travelers are advised to keep up-to-date with local public health guidelines and be aware that local curfews may be in place. Face coverings are mandatory in public and social distancing rules apply.