South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands Celebrates Inaugural Polar Pride Day

19th Thursday, November 2020 - 09:02 UTC Full article

To mark the day photos and stories are being shared on social media using the hashtag #PolarPride. At King Edward Point and Bird Island all station personnel have got involved.

On 18 November the Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands (GSGSSI) and the Government of the British Antarctic Territory (BAT) are celebrating the inaugural Polar Pride Day. This day demonstrates a commitment to support and enhance Diversity in Polar Science.

18 November is International day of LGBTQ+ people in STEM for 2020. It is hoped that #PolarPride will become an offshoot of this to be celebrated every 18 November, since the Territories are such a strong focus for science, technology, engineering and math.

As part of a series of activities and initiatives to mark the 200th anniversary of the discovery of Antarctica, the Diversity in UK Polar Science initiative, conceived and funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Polar Regions Department, celebrates existing diversity, and takes an important step forward to promote and enhance Antarctic and sub-Antarctic science opportunities to under-represented groups, including women, people from ethnic minorities, BAME, LGBTQ+ community and people with a disability.

When the day was first declared, Minister for the Polar Regions, Baroness Sugg, said: “#Polar Pride will be an opportunity for those working in the British Antarctic Territory and South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands to celebrate diversity and show their support for LGBTQ+ colleagues. I also hope Polar colleagues in the UK will get involved, to make everyone feel included to play their role in understanding and protecting the amazing Polar Regions.”

Dr Huw Griffiths, a bio-geographer at British Antarctic Survey and a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said: “This announcement feels like a huge step forward and a visible symbol of inclusion and support for the LGBTQI+ community working in BAS, SGSSI and in international polar research.”

“We started Pride in Polar Research two years ago when an early career researcher reached out seeking solutions to the isolation and discrimination they faced. At the time these issues weren’t openly talked about in the scientific community. This announcement shows the important progress we are making towards greater inclusivity.” (SGSSIG)