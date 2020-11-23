Brazil denies racism but the Porto Alegre incident when a black man was beaten to death shows something different

A video showed 40-year-old welder Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas repeatedly being punched in the head by a security guard while he is being restrained by another at a Carrefour supermarket

Emotions were running high on Saturday at the funeral of a black Brazilian man beaten to death by white security guards in an assault that sparked protests across the country.

A video taken on Thursday night in the city of Porto Alegre showed 40-year-old welder Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas repeatedly being punched in the face and head by a security guard while he is being restrained by another at a Carrefour supermarket.

The clip quickly went viral on social media.

In the presence of about 40 people, mostly relatives, Silveira Freitas was buried in a somber ceremony. The blue flag of his favorite football club, Sao Jose, was draped over his coffin.

“I hope that all the emotion that his death has caused will make our society better... that we teach the principles of equality in school,” his father said.

“We know how difficult it is to raise awareness, because the enemies of the fight against racism are currently in power,” Matheus Gomes, a left-wing official elected last Sunday to the Porto Alegre legislative assembly said.

“But I think people are starting to wake up. Young black people are taking to the streets in revolt to try to change this reality,” said the 29-year-old black historian, who attended Silveira Freitas's funeral.

Protests broke out on Friday – Black Consciousness Day in Brazil – in Sao Paulo, as well as the capital Brasilia, Belo Horizonte and Rio de Janeiro, many in front of branches of the French-owned Carrefour supermarket chain.

Saturday morning, the slogan “Black Lives Matter” had been painted in Portuguese in large white letters on Avenida Paulista, an emblematic street in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city.

Black British racecar driver Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time Formula 1 champion who has been hugely outspoken in his support for the “Black Lives Matter” movement, said in an Instagram story posted on Saturday that he was “devastated” by the news of “another black life lost.

”It's still happening and we have to fight to stop this from continuing,” he wrote under a photo of the protests in Porto Alegre.