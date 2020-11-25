Argentina's football star, Diego Maradona, has died at the age of 60

Maradona died from a heart attack and his funeral will take place at the Casa Rosada from tomorrow

Diego Armando Maradona, an ex-football player and idol for many Argentines and fans around the world, has died on Wednesday at the age of 60 from a heart attack at his home in Tigre, Buenos Aires. His funeral will take place at the government house, Casa Rosada, and will begin tomorrow, Argentine media informed.

The news impacted Argentina and the world and left millions of fans who admired the sporting career of the “10” puzzled. Maradona was recovering from a brain surgery occurred earlier this month.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning in memory of the man who was already considered, by many, a legend in life.

“You took us to the top of the world. You made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of all. Thank you for having existed Diego. We are going to miss you all our lives,” said the Argentine President.

The Argentine Football Association confirmed the news and stated that it, “through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts,“ The Association tweeted on Wednesday.

He will be remembered as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, Maradona became a household name after inspiring his country to World Cup glory in 1986, when he took centre stage at the tournament with a memorable performance against England where he scored an iconic goal that he later described as the ”Hand of God.”