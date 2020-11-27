Trump will leave the White House when the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for president-elect Joe Biden, the closest he has come to conceding the Nov 3 election, even as he reiterated his unfounded claims of massive voter fraud.
Speaking to reporters on the Thanksgiving holiday, Republican Trump said if Democrat Biden – who is due to be sworn in on Jan 20 – is certified the election winner by the Electoral College, he will depart the White House.
But Trump said it would be hard for him to concede under the current circumstances and declined to say whether he would attend Biden’s inauguration.
The electors are scheduled to meet on Dec 14.
“This election was a fraud,” Trump insisted, while offering no concrete evidence of such voting irregularities.
Biden and Trump both stayed close to home to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic raged across the country.
Biden spent the holiday in the small seaside town of Rehoboth, Delaware, where he and his wife Jill have a vacation home. The Bidens are hosting daughter Ashley Biden and her husband Dr Howard Krein for the holiday meal.
I wonder if they will count the silverware when he moves out?Posted 3 hours ago 0
MarkWhelanPosted 1 hour ago 0
Your statement is highly disingenuous as Trump has been one of the very few Presidents to donate his entire salary back to the American people.
Whether you clearly hate him or not — you only show your ass with petty comments about his administration.
The latest evidence of voter fraud points strongly that the Democrats were the real thieves of the election.
Personally — if the US Dollar remains strong, this election will not affect my country at all. North American consumers will continue to increasingly buy our avocados and table grapes — but I'm saddened that democracy has been betrayed.
Trump I imagine will fight this in the courts until December 15 — but the Washington DC swamp will most likely prevail.
The New York Times has an ironic motto: “Democracy dies in the darkness.”
Fraud it seems is the victor and their champion is a senile corrupt puppet.
¡Saludos de Chile!