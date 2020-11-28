Maradona's inheritance anticipates a formidable legal battle

In the coming days, the time will come for Diego Armando Maradona's lawyer, Matias Morla, to begin the process of distributing the inheritance he leaves behind. While Maradona once said, half in jest, that he would donate all his earthly possessions, the details of this difficult situation and who will inherit what eventually become known is a great mystery

It remains to be seen whether the football legend left a written will or whether inheritance laws will need to be enforced.

These would give his children a legal right to at least two thirds of his estate.

The inheritance issue is no small matter, with Maradona's worth being estimated at between 75 and 90 million dollars. This fortune includes high-end cars - such as a Rolls Royce Ghost and a BMW i8 - various properties, as well as contracts.

Maradona was under contract as coach of Argentine club Ginmansia y Esgrima La Plata, as well as having a sponsorship deal with Puma and image rights deals with Konami and EA Sports, the makers of the PES and FIFA games, respectively.

Another factor which could complicate this process is that there are various paternity claims involving Maradona, with six people claiming to his unrecognized children. The five recognized children of Maradona will certainly be attentive to the outcomes of these claims.