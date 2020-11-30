UK-Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council 2020 communiqué

30th Monday, November 2020 - 08:52 UTC Full article

The annual meeting this year took place via a video conference from November 23/26.

In a Saturday communiqué of the latest UK-Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council 2020, the UK government reiterated support for the OTs self-determination, its commitment to supporting the OTs in building successful and resilient economies, with “reasonable assistance needs of Territories where financial self-sufficiency is not possible”, and referring to UK's withdrawal from the EU, acknowledges it will impact on OTs, particularly in the areas of funding and trade.

“The UK Government has and continues to represent the interests of the Overseas Territories in the UK-EU negotiations, in particular on trade and funding programs. The UK Government will also continue to engage meaningfully with the Territories and take their interests into account when negotiating new trading relationships with other partners around the world.

”The UK Government will, in consultation with Territory Governments, take their interests and needs into account when designing future funding streams, programs and policies to promote the sustainable economic development of the Territories.

”The Territories’ links with the Commonwealth and United Nations will continue to be important. The UK is committed to strengthening these links. The UK also welcomes initiatives to develop links with regional organizations and with Territories and countries neighboring the Overseas Territories.

The full communiqué with its eleven points can be seen here.