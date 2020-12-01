A new home for the Falkland Islands Maritime Authority

1st Tuesday, December 2020 - 08:31 UTC Full article

Public Protection and Environment Portfolio Lead, MLA Leona Roberts, added: “The maritime function is crucial to protecting our waters”

From Tuesday 1 December 2020 the Falkland Islands Maritime Authority will sit within the Directorate of Emergency Services and Island Security (DESIS). For over 30 years the Directorate of Natural Resources (formally Fisheries) was the home of the maritime function. However, in recent years, the government has been working towards meeting both its national and international obligations, leading to the establishment of the Maritime Authority in 2018.

Another significant milestone was the approval of the International Maritime (IMO) III Code Strategy – which lays out how the Falkland Islands will meet its obligations under the IMO Conventions.

Director of Natural Resources, Dr Andrea Clausen said, “While it will be sad to see the Maritime Authority move outside of the directorate, I am proud of what has been achieved to date. I know that as work continues to progress the islands maritime functions, we will continue to work closely with DESIS and the Maritime Program Director.”

Public Protection and Environment Portfolio Lead, MLA Leona Roberts, added: “The maritime function is crucial to protecting our waters and it has become clear that the Directorate of Emergency Services and Island Security is the most suitable place for it to be based. I look forward to seeing what the next 30 years will bring.”