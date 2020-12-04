Kirsty Hayes to be the next United Kingdom Ambassador to Argentina

4th Friday, December 2020

Hayes is the current Home Office International Director of the Foreign Office, where she has been serving since 1999.

The United Kingdom has appointed on Friday Mrs Kirsty Isobel Hayes as the future Ambassador to Argentina in succession to Mr Mark Kent. The British embassy in Buenos Aires will welcome Hayes in September 2021.

“Mrs Kirsty Hayes has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Argentine Republic in succession to Mr Mark Kent CMG,” the Foreign Office announced in an official statement.

Among several positions she held, she served as the British Ambassador before Portugal in Lisbon between 2014 and 2018.

Kent had arrived in Argentina to occupy the diplomatic seat in July 2016 and held a decontracted public style, with great participation in social networks in which he used to post and interact with other users with humour quite often.

Shortly after the Embassy announced the change, Hayes reacted to a Twitter user in a joking tone that “the only downside” to her job is to “having to follow the legend that is” Mark Kent.