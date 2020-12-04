LATAM expects to function at 38% normal capacity during December

LATAM aircraft lined up at Santiago's main airport. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

LATAM Airlines expects to function at 38% normal capacity during the month of December according to a press release from the company. This includes the resumption of some international routes that remained suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

LATAM will be making international flights between Lima, Peru and Cali, Colombia, Cancun, Mexico and Dominican republic Punta Cana, besides services between Bogotá, Colombia's capital and Miami.

During October and November Latam was operating at 25% and 33% of its capacity.

From Chile, Latam has domestic flights to eleven cities, and to eleven international destinations.

In Brazil, which is Latam's most relevant domestic market, the company will keep operations to 44 domestic destinations, which means daily flights will jump from 330 to 372.