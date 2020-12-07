Falklands Covid-19 immunization most probably with the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine

Two more positive Covid-19 test results have been confirmed, it was announced at the Falkland Islands Government’s press conference, held last Wednesday afternoon. The total number of positive test results since April 3, 2020 is now 17.

As to vaccinations, following the UK authorization of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Falklands Chief Medical Officer Dr Rebecca Edwards said, “We are hopeful we will receive some vaccines at some point in the new year. Probably not the super-cool Pfizer vaccine because of the supply chain issues. It will almost certainly be the AstraZeneca Vaccine, the Oxford Vaccine, which is yet to have received MHRA approval.”

Speaking about the order at which FIG would want to implement vaccination Dr Edwards said they would aim to vaccinate, “your most high risk groups first, followed by your health care workers second, and then work your way down through the age related groups.

“Currently the UK Government Public Health England are not recommending vaccinating anybody under the age of 18. So children currently are not going to be in the vaccination program because there is no evidence around vaccinating children as yet.”

Dr Edwards later reiterated that the vaccinations will not be mandatory but expressed “hope that everybody will take up the offer of a vaccination”. (PN)