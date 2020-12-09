Get our news on your inbox! x

Argentina Covid-19 cases topped 40,000 deaths on Tuesday

Wednesday, December 9th 2020 - 09:09 UTC
The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in Argentina has topped 40,000, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“Over the past 24 hours, 121 new deaths have been registered. So far, 40,009 people have died,” the ministry said.

A total of 3,610 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the past day.

The country's overall coronavirus case tally stands at 1,469,919, with 1,305,587 recoveries.

