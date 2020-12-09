Argentina Covid-19 cases topped 40,000 deaths on Tuesday

“Over the past 24 hours, 121 new deaths have been registered. So far, 40,009 people have died,” the Health ministry said.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in Argentina has topped 40,000, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

A total of 3,610 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the past day.

The country's overall coronavirus case tally stands at 1,469,919, with 1,305,587 recoveries.