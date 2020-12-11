Boris Johnson assures he will raise the Falklands' issue at the EU

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised he will raise the matter of the Falklands fishery in the European Union after Labour MP Derek Twigg made representations on behalf of the Islands at Prime Minister’s Question Time on Wednesday.
Mr Twigg, who has visited the Islands in the past, said “Fisheries exports to the European Union account for 40% of the Falkland Islands Gross Domestic Product and up to 60% of the Islands’ revenue – this poses a serious challenge to the Falkland Islands. Will the PM raise this matter when he meets with the President of the European Commission later?”
The Prime Minister responded: “Indeed Mr Speaker and he is right to raise the issue of the Falkland Islands and indeed other crown territories and overseas dependence around the world, whose future trading arrangements must be secured and that is indeed something we have raised and will continue to raise on their behalf and make sure they get the satisfactory assurances that they need.”
Last week MLA Teslyn Barkman said: “With less than a month to go until the UK leaves the EU, we are now asking for an intervention from the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister or Minister for the Overseas Territories and Sustainable Development, with senior leaders within the EU who can effect material change.
“At this late stage, we believe this is the only way in which we can make some significant progress…”
The issue comes on top of the negotiations that the Prime Minister is conducting with Brussels in his willingness to go the “extra mile” for a Brexit trade agreement with the EU. However, he instructed on Thursday his government to prepare for Britain's exit from the EU's single market by the end of this year.
With information from PenguinNews
I think the islands are sitting in a very good position in the fishing industry. It is clear Britain is going to shut the door on EU fishing in their waters with a deal or no deal. That means that the EU who are hungry for fish stock will likely start looking at options in other places.Posted 5 days ago +3
The Falklands could be that perfect option. The islanders could , through new trade agreements allow the EU to fish their waters and in return allow the islands economy to have a tariff free trade in Europe.
But I wonder how many will jump on that potential band wagon.
The other potential is to start processing fish on the islands so cutting out the middleman all together.
Brexit does not need to be the end of free trade if one plays clever.
THINK. Of course you have other ideas but they will remain that just ideas.Posted 5 days ago +3
As for oil I have always doubted it was or is the right thing for us.
Fishing we already know works so it is logical to think that trade deals are likely to be a good step in the right direction.
Wonder how Argentina would react if our fishing companies either done a fishing deal or set up onshore processing.
Bet hair pulling and dump spitting would feature high on their agenda.
this is where fi london office and the rep comes into play with the lobbying remit. brexit provides opportunity for joint ventures between fi and british companies. british partners more appropriate than spanish seeing that spain is in eu and has a spurious sovereignty claim on gibraltar (like argies have on fi). current situation is hypocritcal. lets support gib and uk properly in return for their full support for fi.Posted 3 days ago +2