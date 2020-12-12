China suspends meat imports from two Brazilian companies

China has temporarily suspended meat imports from two Brazilian companies, Brazil's agriculture ministry said late on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo said China halted imports from privately-owned Naturafrig Alimentos Ltda and Plena Alimentos after detecting traces of coronavirus in food packaging.
Brazil's agriculture ministry confirmed the suspension but did not provide any further details. Naturafrig and Plena did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Since the coronavirus pandemic started, Chinese authorities have temporarily banned imports from other Brazilian purveyors, including BRF SA and JBS SA. Some of the suspensions have been already lifted.
Citing the Chinese customs authority, the O Estado report said that the ban would last one week.
