China pledges more trade and development cooperation with Chile on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations

16th Wednesday, December 2020 - 08:30 UTC Full article

President Xi called on the two countries to enhance the alignment of their development strategies and the potential of an upgraded bilateral free trade. (Archive)

China is willing to provide a broader market and more development opportunities for Chile and other countries as it seeks reform and opening-up at a higher level, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday in a phone conversation with his Chilean counterpart, Sebastian Piñera.

The conversation coincided with the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Beijing and Chile.

As China is fostering a new development paradigm with the domestic market as the mainstay and the domestic and international markets reinforcing each other, Xi called on the two countries to enhance the alignment of their development strategies and fully unleash the potential of an upgraded bilateral free trade agreement.

China is willing to make scientific and technological innovation and the digital economy new areas of bilateral cooperation and strengthen cooperation with Chile in COVID-19 vaccine research and use in order to provide necessary support for the country, Xi said.

He also called on the two countries to enhance communication and coordination on global issues such as sustainable development and climate change, and to jointly uphold multilateralism and free trade. China hopes that Chile will continue to play a positive role in China-Latin American cooperation, Xi said.

Chile was the first continental Latin American country to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The two leaders also exchanged congratulatory messages on the 50th anniversary and agreed to jointly push forward the in-depth development of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

Piñera praised the strategic progress that China has made in dealing with COVID-19 and resuming economic growth. He said he believed that China will make greater contributions to improving global governance and better dealing with global challenges.