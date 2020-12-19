Get our news on your inbox! x

Argentina asks Portugal to consider the Falklands a litigation issue and not a British Overseas Territory

Saturday, December 19th 2020 - 09:50 UTC
Argentina and Portugal foreign ministers agreed on a fluid dialogue and standing contact during the next six months to address bilateral issues, the Mercosur/European Union trade deal and the Falklands/Malvinas question.

Felipe Solá and Augusto Santos held a meeting on Friday ahead of the first half of next year when Argentina will be holding the pro tempore chair of Mercosur while Portugal will be presiding over the European Council.

A release from the Argentine foreign ministry said the ministers agreed on a fluid dialogue to closely monitor events in the two regional blocks plus prospects and challenges for each of the two countries as they exercise their respective responsibilities.

Solá said Argentina wants a greater trade and physical integration of Mercosur, which also includes Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, and aspires to the incorporation of Bolivia.

Regarding the Mercosur/EU trade accord, Solá underlined “we have a favorable vision despite the implicit risks, but looking to the future with prospects of improving economic conditions”, according to the release.

More specifically on the Falklands question, and Argentina's claim over the Islands, Solá requested that in negotiations for a post-Brexit agreement between UK and the EU, “Malvinas are considered a litigation zone and not a British Overseas Territory”. This has been the new Argentine government policy which it has repeatedly displayed to European ministers and ambassadors in Buenos Aires.

Regarding bilateral relations the ministers agreed in the need to increase and diversify trade, currently favorable to Argentina, but with sufficient opportunities of exploring and expanding into new areas.

Finally the foreign ministers recalled that Argentina/Portugal relations date back to 1821. Lisbon was the first to recognize Argentine independence, and thus next year, if the pandemic is not an obstacle, the two countries have agreed on an agenda of tentative celebrations.

  • kelperabout

    Argentina is so desperate to steal the Falkland Islands they will trick any gullible Country to support them.
    They will fail as they always do and each day means Argentina is dying financially. They have reached a point that may be the end unless they can find a miracle new money source.
    Debt ridden. Poverty ridden and clutching at straws.
    A very dangerous situation for sure.

    Posted 15 hours ago +11
  • Brit Bob

    The Republic of Narnia hasn't got the courage to take her case to the ICJ. Pitiful.

    Posted 14 hours ago +9
  • Livepeanuts

    Portugal is UK's oldest ally going back 6 centuries and Argentina in 1820 was capturing Portuguese ships and the Portuguese Navy eventually captured and destroyed one of the Argentine pirate ships: the Heroina!
    So why do they even bring up history if they lose hands down.

    Posted 12 hours ago +8
