Argentina and Chile suspend flights from UK as of midnight Tuesday

21st Monday, December 2020 - 08:55 UTC

In Chile, those who do not have a residence permit and have been in the UK in the last 14 days will not be allowed into the country

Argentina and Chile announced late Sunday that they are suspending flights from the UK after health officials in Britain confirmed that a new variant of the coronavirus was rapidly spreading in the country.

Argentina has reported 41,813 deaths so far from COVID-19 while over 1.5 million people have been infected.

In Chile, those who do not have a residence permit and have been in the UK in the last 14 days will not be allowed into the country, according to a government statement. Those who have residence permits will have to self-quarantine for 14 days after entering the country.

The measures will be effective as of midnight Tuesday and last two weeks.

Chile has reported 585,546 coronavirus cases while 16,154 have died from virus.

The move came as Turkey and several European countries including France, Germany, Italy and Austria announced a suspension of flights from the UK amid news of the strain.