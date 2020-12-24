Two weeks of industrial action in Argentina's soy crushers and export ports

Daniel Succi from the Oilseed Workers and Employees said workers had met to consider the newly proposed labor deal, calling it insufficient.

Soymeal manufacturers in Argentina presented late on Tuesday a proposal aimed at ending a two-week strike by oil and port workers unions that has thrown a wrench in the flow of agricultural exports from one of the world’s main bread baskets.

Oilseed workers and grains inspectors are demanding pay increases big enough to compensate them for high inflation and the risk of working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daniel Succi, an official with the Union of Oilseed Workers and Employees (SOEA), said workers on Wednesday morning had met the newly proposed labor deal from export companies with skepticism, calling it insufficient.

“We will surely …have a response to this offer, which is not enough,” said Succi, adding the salary adjustment had fallen short of expectations.

The stakes are growing by the day as negotiations continue to sputter 14 days after workers first walked off the job.

Since last week, no soybean trucks have entered terminals at the country’s main grains hub of Rosario, from which about 80% of Argentina’s farm exports are shipped. Argentina’s CIARA-CEC export companies chamber said more than 100 cargo ships have been unable to load during the strike.

Late in the day on Tuesday, unions linked to Argentina´s maritime and port sector announced they too would start a 36-hour strike beginning Wednesday morning in support of their fellow workers.

Argentina is the top international supplier of soy meal, livestock feed used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.