Galicia disappointed with fisheries post Brexit deal, pledges a belligerent attitude to recover lost fishing rights

Spain's regional government of Galicia has publicly expressed its concern about the fisheries chapter in the recently agreed UK/EU post/Brexit trade deal, which it considers will have a cost of 190 million Euros for the regional fleet and anticipates it will adopt a “belligerent” attitude to recover the lost fishing rights of the regional industry,
The Xunta of Galicia official release was delivered to the local media on Christmas day, saying that although there is no official info from Madrid on the terms of the deal which apparently has some 1,200 pages, what has released so far and the fine letter are considered “extremely negative” for Galicia.
Apparently to have access to the rich fisheries, EU members will have to hand over 25% of EU fishing rights in UK waters during the next five and a half years, and beginning 2026 there must be annual negotiations with UK to have access to the fisheries.
Likewise access to catch pelagic species will be far more difficult, and equally negative UK abandons the EU Common Fishing Policy, and will not be obliged to comply with a raft of strict measures such as those referred to discard catches, sustainability of resources, and contracting the fleet from the moment it will have an additional 25% operational potential.
A week ago the president of the Xunta, Alberto Nuñez Feijóo sent a letter to the central government in Madrid warning about the situation and demanding that there would not be a repeat of the situation when Spain became a member of the EU, in the eighties, and the fishing industry became a bargaining chip of the overall negotiations, with a great loss for Galicia.
Galicia has always planned and expected that the deal would permit a statu quo situation, by which access of the EU fleet to British waters was compensated by UK goods entering the common market free of tariffs and quotas.
“A win-win situation, Europe and its fleet could operate and catch in UK waters and the EU became the main market for UK fish produce.”
Access for the UK to the EU market is compensated for by access for the EU to the UK market, the EU’s largest single export market.Posted 4 hours ago 0
This is called a trade deal, access to natural resources is not part of any trade deal anywhere.
The artificial linkage in this deal lasts 5 ½ years, during which time EU quotas reduce by 25%, transferred to the UK, then annual negotiations. If the EU don’t like the outcome of which, they can impose tariffs on UK fish products exported to the EU.
You have 5 years to find somewhere else to fish Sr Nuñez Feijóo.
I completely agree! The UK has succeeded in achieving the goals of a strong BREXIT — and a five year transition is completely reasonable from the insane nightmare that the Eurocrats were originally stubbornly insisting upon. Boris Johnson stood up to the bullies in Brussels and gave Michel Barnier a bloody nose.
