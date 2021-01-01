UK and Spain agree on a separate deal for Gibraltar: it needs EU support

1st Friday, January 2021 - 21:59 UTC Full article

Ensuring border fluidity is in the best interests of people living on both sides, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab pointed out

Following the 31 December agreement reached by the United Kingdom and the Kingdom of Spain referred to Gibraltar, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said…

“Today, working side by side with the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, and following intensive discussions with the Spanish government, we reached agreement on a political framework to form the basis of a separate treaty between the UK and the EU regarding Gibraltar.

We will now send this to the European Commission, in order to initiate negotiations on the formal treaty.

“In the meantime, all sides are committed to mitigating the effects of the end of the Transition Period on Gibraltar, and in particular ensure border fluidity, which is clearly in the best interests of the people living on both sides.

“We remain steadfast in our support for Gibraltar, and its sovereignty is safeguarded. I am grateful to Foreign Minister Laya and her team for their positive and constructive approach. We have a warm and strong relationship with Spain, and we look forward to building on it in 2021.”