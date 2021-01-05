President Xi pledges a comprehensive strategic partnership with Argentina

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China stands ready to work with Argentina to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.
China attaches great importance to bilateral ties, Xi said in a recent exchange of letters with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, urging concerted efforts to sustain and deepen the development of the China-Argentina comprehensive strategic partnership.
Xi noted that since Fernandez took office, they have talked over phone and had multiple exchanges of letters, and have reached important consensuses on deepening bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation in areas such as battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic is a severe test for the whole world, Xi said, adding that in the face of the disease, the two nations have stood together and helped each other, and their traditional friendship has been further elevated in the joint battle.
China, he said, stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Argentina in research, development and application of COVID-19 vaccines, and will continue to provide as much support and assistance as its capacity allows for Argentina's fight against the pandemic.
This is wonderful news!Posted 21 hours ago 0
After all, the Argentines have decided to allow the Chinese to establish a military base on their soil and are rearming with Chinese jets and ships.
Once China gets control of rail transit and port operations, the friendly Panda bear can “strengthen cooperation with Argentina in research, development and application of COVID-19 vaccines, and will continue to provide as much support and assistance as its capacity allows for Argentina's fight against the pandemic.”
Sounds really great!
Congratulations!
It's advisable to have a long spoon before supping with the Devil, but I don't suppose the Argentine economy can afford one.Posted 21 hours ago 0
Argentina could at least remember that the virus came from Wuhan and the vaccine from Oxford.
TWIMC....Posted 18 hours ago 0
As the only surviving great antique civilization..., me highly respected Chinese comrades seem to be closing the circle of P3aceful World Coopmination..., after more then 4,000 years of ininterrupted existence...
We Bow in Awe for them that gave us Spaghetti...!
WU HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HAN...*
*(Delicate Chinese giggle...)