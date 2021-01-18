Falkland’s students wishing to return to UK face mounting difficulties

Falkland Islands elected lawmaker MLA Stacy Bragger, has commented on the difficulties facing Islands students as the UK goes into lockdown. Penguin News contacted MLA Bragger to ask how the UK cancellations of GCSEs and A-Levels will affect locals.

“FICS and Falkland College are monitoring the situation closely,” he said. “They are waiting for directions from the examination boards. This has been a fast-moving situation, with regular updates to policy. A number of courses at FICS lead to international qualifications which are offered to schools outside the UK; those awarding bodies have announced that, at present, they intend for examinations to continue as normal, but that position is subject to change.

“The UK examinations regulator, Ofqual, has confirmed that it will consult over the coming weeks to establish how best to award GCSEs this year based on teacher assessment; FICS and Falkland College will communicate directly with parents and students when they have clarity from the UK-based examination MLA Bragger also addressed the question of delays in college students returning to the UK.

“The Education Directorate has been working closely with students and families over a number of weeks in response to the changing situation in the UK.

Every student is being supported individually with the overriding aim of ensuring students receive the support they need to complete their studies. The vast majority of Post 16 students have elected to delay their return to the UK. The Directorate is supporting some Higher Education students to return to the Falkland Islands. Some Higher Education students want to remain in the UK.”