Russia supports dialogue and UN resolutions on Falklands dispute: criticizes UK ' 'double standards'

The United Kingdom dissenting approaches to the situation with the Falkland Islands and the Crimean Peninsula is a display of double standards, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview.
“There is such a thing as double standards,” Lavrov said, answering a question about the Falkland Islands. He explained that, in regard to those islands, the UK “very strongly” insisted that the people have the right for self-identification.
“By the way, we reminded the Brits about it, when they got agitated about the Crimean referendum in March 2014. We asked them: do people of the Falkland Islands, located 12,000 kilometers away from England, have a luxury of self-identification, while the Crimeans, who were a part of our country throughout history, are denied such a right? The answer was simple: ‘those are different things’,” the top diplomat said, adding that he leaves this “to the Brits’ conscience.”
Speaking about the situation with the Falkland Islands, the Russian foreign minister expressed certainty that “this dispute must be solved via dialogue, as it is mentioned in the UN General Assembly resolution.”
Lavrov underscored that Russia supports all General Assembly resolutions on those Islands. “We will continue to vote for the implementation of these resolutions in practice,” Lavrov said.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
One small difference (?) may be that the Falkland Islanders organised their own referendum in 2013. Not sure that the people of Crimea got to organise theirs.Posted 15 hours ago +1
Another may be that Crimea has never been listed as a NSGT.
Call me picky
“Support dialogue” sounds of course very nice and peaceful. But such a “dialogue” is rather meaningless, as only one outcome is possible according to the Argentine constitution. It should just be a waste of time and tax-payers' (both UK's and Argentina's) money. So why sit down and discuss something that for sure will not happen (transfer of sovereignty to Argentina)? If any country is talking about “supporting dialogue” Argentina interprets it as if that country also supports an Argentine take-over. But that is not always the case.Posted 11 hours ago +1
Swede. You are probably right. Argentina will continue to twist their story to suit their illegal claim.clutching at every straw presented to them.Posted 9 hours ago +1
They are a failed country in every way and it will take decades to rebuild again if ever, because as long as the peronist party has power, nothing will likely change. The quicker the rest of Argentina accepts that the quicker thay may be able to start looking at recovery.
The campaign to get our islands is not helping their economy either.
They have attained the worst reputation of not complying with their international loans , not just on this occasion but befor that as well.
So my advise to Argentina is give up your claim to our homeland and start caring for your hundreds of thousands of people currently 40% of them living in poverty.