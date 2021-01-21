Beijing blacklists 28 “anti-China” politicians from the former administration

Among the “bad guys” that China has decided to sanction for seriously violating China's sovereignty includes former secretary of state Mike Pompeo

On Wednesday noon as Joe Biden was being sworn in as 46th US president, China's Foreign Ministry announced sanctions on 28 anti-China politicians under the former president including former secretary of state Mike Pompeo. The move was characterized by Chinese experts as a well-timed and vigorous demonstration of Beijing's bottom line in the fight-back against anti-China forces, reports The Global Times.

In a statement released on its website, the ministry said that over the last few years, some anti-China politicians in the US, including Pompeo, “out of selfish political interests and prejudice and hatred against China and showing no regard for the interests of the Chinese and American people, had planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves which gravely interfered in China's internal affairs, undermined China's interests, offended the Chinese people and seriously disrupted China-US relations.”

The ministry said that China had decided to sanction them for seriously violating China's sovereignty who were mainly responsible for such US moves on China-related issues including former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, former White House advisor Peter Navarro who pushed the yearlong trade war against China, former national security advisor Robert O'Brien, China strategist Matthew Pottinger and Steve Bannon, a former White House adviser and one of Washington's most strident China hawks.

Other officials sanctioned by the Chinese government included David Stilwell, Alex Azar, Keith Krach and Kelly Craft of the Trump administration as well as former national security adviser John Bolton.

These individuals and their immediate family members were prohibited from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao of China. Companies and institutions associated with them are also restricted from doing business with China.

The sanctioned individuals have also been smearing and attacking China on multiple fronts, including sovereignty-related issues such as Hong Kong, Xinjiang and the island of Taiwan by spreading conspiracies and fake accusations.

As officials in national security sector, O'Brien was infamous for attacking China by calling the country the threat of century while Pottinger has been sticking to the ideological battle by shaping anti-China frontline.

The following US diplomats and envoys including David Stilwell, Alex Azar, Keith Krach and Kelly Craft have interacted and even paid visit to the island Taiwan, which severely challenged the bottom-line of China.

Trump's advisors including Bannon and Bolton have been infamous for helping shaping the aggressive anti-China policies that aimed to fully contain China on economy, trade, high-tech and so on.

