Argentina rejoiced with Germany's position on the Falklands/Malvinas dispute

22nd Friday, January 2021 - 09:43 UTC Full article

Lufthansa is planning two charter flights directly from Hamburg to the Falkland Islands with scientists and a fresh crew

Germany requested Argentine authorities to overfly Argentine space and to have access with its polar research vessel “Polarstern” to Stanley/Puerto Argentino

Argentina is rejoicing because Germany's flag carrier Lufthansa formally requested the Civil Aviation National Administration and the Tierra del Fuego, Antarctica and South Atlantic Islands provincial government over flight and landing authorization for two charter flights to the Malvinas Islands from Hamburg.

The first flight is scheduled for February first and the second, March 30. In both cases, Ushuaia is the alternative airport for Mount Pleasant Complex in the Falklands.

The request points out that both flights have the same purpose, transporting scientists and staff to replace those currently at the German scientific station in Antarctica, “Neumayer III,” as well as a fresh crew for the research icebreaker “Polarstern.”

According to the Argentine foreign ministry release the authorization request for the icebreaker to access Stanley (Puerto Argentino) was presented by the German Embassy in Buenos Aires to the Argentine Coast Guard command, in the framework of Decree 256/2010.

Lufthansa alto points out those on board the flights will undergo a 14 day quarantine before the trip, during which they will be tested three times, (PCR) and four times the airline crew.

The release finally underlines that the Lufthansa request was done to Argentine authorities, since this implies that Germany recognizes the Falklands/Malvinas islands as Argentine territory.

This approach concurs with the recently announced Argentine post Brexit policy of convincing EU country members to drop support for UK regarding the dispute over the South Atlantic islands, and acknowledge Argentine sovereignty rights over the Falklands.

“It is an important step in the understanding at a global level that it is a territory over which, as the United Nations recognizes, there is a sovereignty dispute and the only solution is dialogue within the framework of resolution 2065 of United Nations,” Malvinas secretary Daniel Filmus was quoted.

The German flag carrier stressed that it will be its longest direct flight, so it specially prepared the crew and the plane. Generally, the flights make a stopover in Cape Town to the white continent, but due to the coronavirus outbreak that affects Africa, they would have given up doing it this time.