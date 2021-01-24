PM Johnson welcomed President Biden's first decisions: they hope to meet at G7, G20 and COP26

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on Saturday evening to Joe Biden, President of the United States, whom he congratulated on his inauguration. The two leaders looked forward to deepening the close alliance between the two countries.

PM Johnson warmly welcomed President Biden’s decision to re-join the Paris Agreement on climate change, as well as the World Health Organization and the COVAX program to ensure equitable access for vaccines.

They two leaders noted the significant challenges facing the world during the pandemic, but also the unparalleled opportunities to build back better and greener together. The Prime Minister praised President Biden’s early action on tackling climate change and commitment to reach Net Zero by 2050.

Building on the UK and US’ long history of cooperation in security and defense, the leaders re-committed to the NATO alliance and the shared values in promoting human rights and protecting democracy.

They also discussed the benefits of a potential free trade deal between the two countries, and PM Johnson reiterated his intention to resolve existing trade issues as soon as possible.

The leaders looked forward to meeting in person as soon as the circumstances allow, and to working together through the G7, G20 and COP26 this year.