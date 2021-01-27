Argentina and Chile “indissolubly twinned countries”, underlines president Fernandez

Sebastián Piñera and Alberto Fernandez with their cabinet members in the presidential palace, Casa de la Moneda, Santiago de Chile

Argentina and Chile are “indissolubly twinned countries”, said Argentine president Alberto Fernandez during the ceremony at the Palacio de la Moneda in Santiago where, next to his peer Sebastián Piñera, and members of their cabinets, they signed several accords and a joint declaration.

The event was the outstanding point of the two-day State Visit in which both leaders addressed political, trade, defense, foreign policy, connectivity and sanitary issues. The two countries have been hard hit by the pandemic and its consequences and both face significant challenges later this year.

Argentina is holding midterm elections in October for the partial renewal of the Legislative and the president Fernandez administration is targeting a majority in the Lower House to implement constitutional amendments.

Chile will vote for a constitutional convention next April that will rewrite the country's main chart, a legacy from dictator General Pinochet, which in late 2019 triggered weeks of massive protests, arson, damages, clashes, police brutality bringing to light the inequality and wealth concentration that the Chilean economic model had sponsored. Later in November, a presidential election is scheduled which will mark the end of Conservative Piñera's government .

“I'm here with president Piñera to see how we address the future together, Chileans and Argentine, in unity, as it must be, and trying to see how we can make our countries and the continent stand up after such a merciless blow as the pandemic”, added Fernandez.

President Piñera said that the visit reflects the will and commitment of both governments and countries to continue with closer friendship and collaboration links, “links which are deep and historic.”

The Chilean leader described the visit of his peer Fernandez to Chile as fruitful and deep since it allowed to draw a road map as to how continue to strengthen friendship and collaboration between Argentina and Chile.