Global Covid-19 reaches 100 million cases and 2,155.00 deaths, John Hopkins Center

27th Wednesday, January 2021 - 09:27 UTC Full article

The world has reached 100 million COVID-19 infections, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center statistics. More than 2,155.00 people have died from the virus.

The coronavirus continues to create an unyielding and staggering path of illness and death across the United States. Johns Hopkins reported that the U.S. has nearly 25,4 million COVID infections, with more than 425,000 deaths. Both tolls are the world’s highest.

India follows the U.S. caseload with 10.6 million infections and more than 153,000 deaths. Brazil has nearly 9 million cases and more than 218,000 deaths.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, said COVID vaccines could bring the global pandemic under control, with vaccinations under way in more than 50 countries. However, all but two of those countries are high- or middle-income countries.

”We must work together as one global family to ensure the urgent and equitable rollout of vaccines,” he said.

For the first time since Nov. 18, New Zealand health officials Sunday began to investigate a probable case of community-spread coronavirus. Community spread occurs when a person contracts the coronavirus without any known contact with a sick person or travel to an affected area.

With a tough lockdown, New Zealand had nearly eliminated the coronavirus, with new cases found among travelers returning home and quarantining. As of Sunday, there were 79 such cases. The new variants from Britain and South Africa, however, have been found among those cases, raising concerns of community spread returning.

New Zealand does not expect to have most of its population vaccinated against the coronavirus until the second half of this year.