Maersk Essen, en route from China to Los Angeles lost 750 containers

27th Wednesday, January 2021 - 08:55 UTC

“The ship is continuing its journey to Los Angeles. WKW is arranging for inspectors to investigate the cause of the incident and conduct inspections”

At least 750 containers were lost from the ship Maersk Essen during its journey between the Port of Xiamen, in China, and Los Angeles, in the United States. According to the maritime consultancy WK Webster, the incident occurred on January 16 and was allegedly caused by the fact that the ship faced adverse weather conditions during navigation.

According to WK Webster, up to 750 containers may have been lost at sea and it is also likely that some containers were damaged in the affected piles that remained on board, and they will need to be removed or repositioned.

“The ship is continuing its journey to Los Angeles, where it is scheduled to arrive possibly towards the end of month. WKW will arrange for inspectors to be there to investigate the cause of the incident and conduct inspections,” added WK Webster.

According to the consulting firm, in addition to the problems that arise with lost or damaged cargo, there may also be problems with refrigerated containers since the arrival in Los Angeles may be delayed.