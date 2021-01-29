Canada and Uruguay, the Americas' countries with the less corruption perception

According to the latest TI index, Uruguay is ranked in position 21 out of a hundred and eighty countries with a score of 71 of a possible 100 points.

Transparency International has released its 2020 Corruption Perception Index, which is not very generous with Latin American countries, including Mercosur members Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay, with Uruguay the great exception and best-ranked in the Americas behind Canada.

The best ranked countries with not much changes from the previous index, has New Zealand leading, followed by Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, Singapore, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Canada, UK and Australia.

The highest score for NZ is 88, while Canada, UK and Australia, figure with 77 points out of 100.

Second in the Americas are Chile and the United States, ranked 25 and with 67/100. Spain ranks 32 with 62 points, and Costa Rica 42 with 57 points.

Argentina ranks 78 out of 180, with 42 points out of 100, and Brazil 94 with 38 points.

Bottom of the list, that is the countries with the highest perception of corruption are North Korea, Libya, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan the Venezuelan “democracy”, Yemen, Syria, South Sudan and Somalia they score from 18 to 12 points.

Some other interesting numbers refer to Spain, which scored 62 and ranked 32; Russia with a 30 score and ranked 129: Taiwan scored 65 and ranks 28, while Beijing scored 42 and is in position 78.

Some regional countries mentioned, Mexico scored 31 and ranks 124: Paraguay, 28 and 137; Colombia 39 and ranked 92; Guyana scored 41 and ranks 83: Ecuador and Colombia scored 39 and rank 92, while Peru, 38 and 94.