Stanley's RPI drops in last quarter: reduced cost of fuel and power

29th Friday, January 2021 - 08:07 UTC Full article

When excluding electricity, internet, and landline phone charges, and fuel prices, the change of the cost of living is a 0.5% increase on the quarter, and 1.3% annual change

The Falkland Islands capital, Stanley Retail Price Index (RPI) indicated that the cost of living has dropped again in the last quarter of 2020 after a steady increase in the previous two quarters.

The cause of the last quarter drop is primarily due to the reduced cost of fuel and power, which dropped by a full percent.

This significant drop offset the fact that food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and household goods and services all went up by 0.2% and clothing and footwear and recreation and culture went up by 0.1%.

Due to this, when excluding electricity, the Stanley Service Charge, internet, and landline phone charges, and fuel prices, the change of the cost of living is a 0.5% increase on the quarter, and 1.3% annual change.

The annual change is proportional to the quarter, a significant drop in cost of fuel & power and smaller drops in health and transport, offsetting increases in food & non-alcoholic beverages, housing and other areas. (PN)