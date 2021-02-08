Brazil's OECD membership blocked by Bolsonaro's environmental policies

OECD’s environmental policy committee canceled a planned discussion this week about upgrading Brazil’s status in the group, the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper reported, citing a document.
The move is a potential setback for President Jair Bolsonaro’s government, which has made entry into the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development a priority in order to increase confidence in the country and attract more investment.
Consideration of Brazil was removed from the agenda at the Feb. 9 meeting after committee members received a letter from the U.S.-based group Human Rights Watch with questions about Bolsonaro’s environmental policies, Folha reported.
France is leading the opposition, arguing that Brazil’s participation could undermine the credibility of the group’s Environmental Committee, says Valor Economico.
The meeting will instead focus on Bulgaria, another country trying to join the Paris-based group.
Folha reported that Brazil’s foreign ministry has said it’s awaiting a response from the OECD’s environmental policy committee. The OECD declined to comment to the newspaper.
