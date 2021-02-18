Latin America demand rich countries stop hoarding the Covid-19 vaccines

18th Thursday, February 2021 - 08:38 UTC Full article

Three-quarters of the first doses have been administered to citizens in only 10 countries that account for 60% of global GDP, Ebrard pointed out

Ebrard told the 15-member council that he was setting out the concerns of his government and Latin America about the “inequality” of access to the vaccines

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard during a virtual meeting of the UN Security Council called on rich countries to stop hoarding vaccines against Covid-19 impeding the poor from being inoculated.

Ebrard told the 15-member council that he was setting out the concerns of his government and Latin America about the “inequality” of access to the vaccines..

Three-quarters of the first doses have been administered to citizens in only 10 countries that account for 60% of global gross domestic product (GDP), Ebrard pointed out, while in more than 100 countries no vaccines have been applied at all.

“The countries that produce (vaccines) have very high vaccination rates, and Latin America and the Caribbean much less,” Ebrard adding that the situation was “not fair.”

Ebrard said that so far no vaccines have been distributed under the global Covax initiative and officials from the Pan American Health Organization, PAHO, said that countries could expect confirmation of their Covax vaccine shipments soon, “although the first batches were expected to be small”.

A total of 190 countries have joined Covax, which aims to ensure equitable access to vaccines. The scheme is jointly run by the Gavi alliance, WHO, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and Unicef.

“The countries that produce (vaccines) have very high vaccination rates, and Latin America and the Caribbean much less,” Ebrard told reporters at a regular government news conference, adding that the situation was “not fair.”

