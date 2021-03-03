Louise De Sousa is the new British Ambassador to Chile

Ambassador De Sousa joined the Diplomatic Service in 1991, most recently serving as British Ambassador to Tunisia, from 2016 to 2020

Ambassador Mrs. Louise De Sousa will lead the British Embassy’s efforts further strengthening ties and co-operation between the United Kingdom and Chile. Ambassador De Sousa’s priorities will focus on UK and Chile co-operation responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and a clean, resilient global economic recovery; promoting meaningful action to tackle climate change in the lead-up to the COP26 climate conference; and further strengthening trade and prosperity between the UK and Chile. The ambassador’s work will also include defence and security co-operation, science and innovation, educational and cultural links, and gender equality, reflecting UK global priorities.

Ambassador De Sousa joined the Diplomatic Service in 1991, most recently serving as British Ambassador to Tunisia, from 2016 to 2020. She has also previously served overseas in Nairobi, Maputo, Brasilia and in London as the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s Head of Human Rights & Democracy Department.

Commenting on her new appointment, Ambassador De Sousa said: I am delighted to start my new role in Chile, one of the UK’s oldest friends, and pleased to return to the region where I first served as a diplomat overseas. I feel hugely privileged to inherit the legacy of a very old, strong and warm relationship, grounded in strong shared values. We both believe in democracy, free trade and international co-operation, supported by a rules based system.

This is an especially exciting moment for the UK-Chile partnership, with fresh opportunities to strengthen our many ties and areas of collaboration, especially on our joint ambition to tackle climate change and and to ensure a clean and green global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward too to continuing to further strengthening trade links between the UK and Chile in pursuit of prosperity for both our countries.