Bolsonaro confirms his trip to Argentina and supports negotiations with IMF

6th Saturday, March 2021 - 09:55 UTC Full article

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro confirmed he will be traveling to Argentina on March 26th for the celebration of Mercosur's 30th anniversary, and also offered support for the president Alberto Fernandez administration negotiations with the IMF.

“On 26th March I will be in Buenos Aires, the capital of our beloved Argentina to celebrate the 30 years of Mercosur”, Bolsonaro wrote in his Thursday report on Facebook. It will be the first time the Brazilian leader visits his country's third commercial partner, behind China and the US, but also the most important in Mercosur.

Bolsonaro mentioned his support for Argentina's negotiations with the IMF for the restructuring of its debt. “Covid has been tough and a challenge for all the world. We fervently support Argentina's success in negotiations with the IMF, which are quite complicated. Brazil is interested in the issue, and I will also, for the first time speak with president Fernandez”.

Last month Argentine ambassador in Brazil, Daniel Scioli anticipated that Bolsonaro was prepared to travel to Argentina to meet his peer. “I have his commitment and his willingness”, reported at the time Scioli.

The Argentine ambassador also anticipated that since Argentina currently holds the Mercosur rotating chair, a summit of all four presidents was organized and was scheduled for 26th March. “Despite different ideologies of each country, there are standing interests and the meeting should help to overcome uncertainty and bring some peace”

On Friday afternoon Scioli published in the social networks Bolsonaro's trip confirmation and his support for Argentina's IMF negotiations, as well as a first face to face meeting with president Fernandez.

Confirmation comes in the week that Brazilian foreign minister Ernesto Araújo said his country was interested in the flexibility of Mercosur so that each member could reach trade unilateral accords with third countries outside the block. Argentina is against such an initiative and also has its doubts about the Mercosur/EU trade agreement signed under the previous president Mauricio Macri.

Bolsonaro and Fernandez did have a first dialogue, but virtual on 30 November , when the two countries celebrate bi-national friendship.