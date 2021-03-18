Brazil with record contagions and deaths, and a deal to purchase 100 million Pfizer doses

Brazil has reported a single-day record of 90,303 new cases of COVID-19, as the country continues to grapple with mounting coronavirus infections and deaths.
The health ministry said on Wednesday that 2,648 additional deaths were recorded over the previous 24-hour period, bringing the country’s total to over 282,000 deaths – second only to the United States.
In related news Brazil has signed a deal with Pfizer Inc to purchase 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.
Brazilian officials have flagged their interest in a deal since President Jair Bolsonaro joined Pfizer executives on a video call last week, burying the hatchet after months of recriminations about stalled negotiations.
