Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, March 20th 2021 - 12:51 UTC

 

 

WHO urges countries to continue using the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine

Saturday, March 20th 2021 - 09:07 UTC
Full article 0 comments
European and UK regulators said this week that the benefits of AstraZeneca's shot outweighed the risks, prompting various nations to lift their suspensions. European and UK regulators said this week that the benefits of AstraZeneca's shot outweighed the risks, prompting various nations to lift their suspensions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) exhorted the world to keep administering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shots on Friday, adding its endorsement to that of European and British regulators after concerns over blood clotting.

“We urge countries to continue using this important COVID-19 vaccine,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference in Geneva.

He was speaking after the global health body's vaccine safety panel said available data about the AstraZeneca shot did not point to any overall increase in clotting conditions.

European and British regulators also said this week that the benefits of AstraZeneca's shot outweighed the risks, prompting various nations to lift their suspensions.

“The AstraZeneca vaccine is especially important because it accounts for more than 90% of the vaccines being distributed through COVAX,” Tedros added, referring to a WHO-led global vaccine-sharing scheme.

“There is no question. COVID-19 is a deadly disease, and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can prevent it. It's also important to remember that COVID-19 itself can cause blood clots and low platelets.”

The WHO's global advisory committee on vaccine safety said in a statement that the AstraZeneca vaccine had a “positive benefit-risk profile” and “tremendous potential” to prevent infections and reduce deaths.

Categories: Health & Science, Politics, International.
Tags: AstraZeneca, coronavirus vaccine, COVID-19, Vaccination.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules

No comments for this story

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

 

 