Astra-Zeneca vaccines arrive in Argentina

29th Monday, March 2021 - 09:10 UTC Full article

The shipment of 218,000 doses arrived at the Ezeiza international airport at 8 am .

Over 200,000 doses of the University of Oxford /AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine arrived in Buenos Aires Sunday through the Covax mechanism, which is promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Vaccine Alliance Gavi.

The shipment arrived onboard a KLM flight at the Ezeiza international airport at 8 am, the Casa Rosada announced on social media.

This new batch rose the total number of doses ferried into Argentina to over 5 million doses that Argentina received between this drug, addint to those of the Russia-manufactured , Sputnik V and China's Sinopharm.

Llegaron al país las primeras 218.000 dosis de vacuna Oxford/AstraZeneca adquiridas por el mecanismo COVAX para continuar el programa de vacunación contra el COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/NpPomEdD7L — Ministerio de Salud de la Nación (@msalnacion) March 28, 2021

The Argentina government has announced those eligible for vaccination at this stage are health care workers, teachers, the elderly and people with comorbidity risks.

The federal government also plans to distribute nationwide over 347 thousand first-doses of Sputnik V.

Health authorities pointed out ”the arrival of doses begins through this global initiative (Covax) that seeks to generate equity in the distribution of doses for all participating countries.“

”This prompts us to continue working to meet our main objective, which is to reduce the occurrence of serious forms and, consequently, mortality,” they added.

Meanwhile, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and WHO representative for Argentina, the Costa Rican Enrique Pérez-Gutiérrez, described the arrival in Argentina of the first vaccines acquired through the Covax fund as “an enormous achievement” and added that “this is product of months of hard work ”.

“It is a very important step, which allows us to continue promoting increasingly equitable access to vaccines, both here and around the world, especially for those who are most at risk,” added Pérez-Gutiérrez, a health professional with a PhD in Epidemiology.

The WHO's Covax mechanism is a system that favours fair and equitable access to vaccines for all countries of the world.