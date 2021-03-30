Total of covid-related deaths in London reaches zero

30th Tuesday, March 2021 - 07:49 UTC Full article

The success was linked to a prolific vaccination campaign (Pic AFP)

British health authorities Monday reported the number of deaths caused by any known variant of the covid-19 virus had amounted to zero, which was deemed a “fantastic milestone.”

The success was linked to a prolific vaccination campaign and prolongued confinement. Official figures from Public Health England (PHE) for March 28 showed no deaths had been registered in the capital within 28 days of a positive Covid test.

Since the start of the pandemic, 708,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in London, 15,000 of whom died within 28 days of giving a positive test.

During the peak of the pandemic last April, around 230 deaths linked to the virus were recorded in London every day, but the government was expected to relax some of its most strict measures. In fact, outdoor social gatherings of up to six people and two different family nuclei have been allowed soon after the news became known. Other reports indicated the rule of staying at home has been replaced by a mandate to simply stay in the local area.

London was the epicentre of the first wave and around 12 per cent of all Covid deaths in the UK occurred in the capital. During that time, University College Hospital had up to three patients “dying every couple of days”.

Intensive care doctor Jim Down said: “We're down to about seven Covid-19 patients on the intensive care unit and we're expecting them to get better. It's a wonderful feeling but it sets up new challenges.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has nonetheless recommended all citizens to remain cautious, due to the increase in cases in continental Europe and the outbreak of new variants.