Uruguayan duty free shops seek ways to cut down losses amid anti-covid-19 restrictions

14th Wednesday, April 2021 - 09:59 UTC Full article

Presidential aide Álvaro Delgado discussed ways to mitigate economic damage in Rivera

Uruguayan duty-free shops in the Brazil bordering location of Rivera Tuesday hoped a solution will be found soon to their need to reopen their businesses after a meeting with federal authorities.

The Rivera Free Shops Association met with departmental government authorities and with the Secretary of the Presidency, Álvaro Delgado to convey their situation to President Luis Lacalle in order to reach a solution and be able to reopen their business which was closed by Lacalle's anti-covid-19 measures from March 23.

Among the proposals to be submitted before the government were opening business every 15 minutes to deliver purchases handled online.

Business owners are seeking a solution to minimize the impact of having to cover all their expenses, particularly the workers' salaries, with no income at all before the crisis deepens at the Rivera-Livramento border.

Under the motto Shield April, non-essential business is closed to customer circulation, as part of the government's measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

These restrictions are effective until April 30.