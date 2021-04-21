LATAM to resume Falkland Island routes Oct. 1, Covid-19 permitting

Further to the announcement made on 1 February, the Falkland Islands Government can confirm that commercial air links with both Chile and Brazil will remain suspended until 1 October 2021.

This follows a robust review of the current complexities surrounding the worldwide pandemic, in particular travel restrictions, global border controls and the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus.

Director of Development and Commercial Services, Catherine Silva Donayre, said:

“Across the world, the pandemic continues to impact significantly on all aspects of international travel and our priority remains people’s safety.

We continue to support local businesses who have been impacted by the suspension of the flights so that once the flights resume, they will be in a good position to return to their activities.

FIG and LATAM remain equally committed to the reinstatement of these routes at the right time.”