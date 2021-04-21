LATAM to resume Falkland Island routes Oct. 1, Covid-19 permitting

Further to the announcement made on 1 February, the Falkland Islands Government can confirm that commercial air links with both Chile and Brazil will remain suspended until 1 October 2021.
This follows a robust review of the current complexities surrounding the worldwide pandemic, in particular travel restrictions, global border controls and the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus.
Director of Development and Commercial Services, Catherine Silva Donayre, said:
“Across the world, the pandemic continues to impact significantly on all aspects of international travel and our priority remains people’s safety.
We continue to support local businesses who have been impacted by the suspension of the flights so that once the flights resume, they will be in a good position to return to their activities.
FIG and LATAM remain equally committed to the reinstatement of these routes at the right time.”
Misleading caption title. Reality is that Latam from Chile “might” restart 1st October - as Chile expects all population will have had both vaccines by then.Posted 15 hours ago 0
But for the route to be economical it needs passengers also from UK and Europe etc and tourism demand- also depends on successful total vaccination programs in those countries as well - and the right time of season weather- so more likely 1st November- IF all the boxes are ticked.
Latam flight from Braxzil- just usual civil servant “fantasy speke”- better if they accepted Reality for a change!
1- Brazil unlikley to be in control of Covid and all vaccinated up for a year at least so until then and unsafe healthwise route.
2- When route is safe healthwise- it still will not happen as we will not accept the Argentine Govt,s clear requests that the route will either route through Buenos Aires and /or be operated by Aerolineas.
So wake up FIG - That route is NOT going to happen at all! - its gone. Forget It.