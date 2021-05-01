US dollar stays on a slump in Uruguay

1st Saturday, May 2021

This is the longest streak of losses since December 2019

The US dollar kept its downward trend against the Uruguayan peso Friday, closing at US $ 1 = UR $ 43.8 for interbank operations, it was reported. In Brazil, the exchange rate fell 0.7% Friday and stood at 5.44 R$ per dollar.

The new rate means a 0.6% fall for an accumulated decrease of 1.26% in the end-to-end measurement and almost 3.5% in 2021, marking the longest streak of losses since December 2019, when it had fallen for 10 consecutive days.

A total of 54 transactions were recorded at Montevideo's Electronic Stock Exchange (Bevsa), worth US $ 24.7 million.

But at retail levels, the dollar went up slightly Friday, extending its rise after strong economic data in the United States, on a day in which investors took gains on short positions of the greenback in the month. The dollar index, which compares the greenback to a basket of six relevant currencies, gained 0.5% to 91,263 units, its biggest daily gain since late February.

This week Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced that he will keep the US benchmark interest rate in the range of 0% and 0.25%. The entity will continue to buy assets for at least US $ 120,000 million per month.

The Dow Jones index accumulated a fall of 0.5% in the week, the Nasdaq 0.4% and the S&P 500 remained unchanged; while the 10-year US Treasury bond yield closed at 1.63%.

In Europe, the Eurostoxx 50 index fell 1%, the yield on the German 10-year Treasury closed at -0.2%, and the euro fell 0.7% to $ 1.2 per euro, according to the report by Bridge signature.

In commodities, the price of a barrel of Brent oil - Ancap reference - increased 1.7% and closed at US $ 67.3, the ton of soybeans increased 2% and reached US $ 577.2 and the ounce of gold decreased 0.5%, up to US $ 1,767.3.