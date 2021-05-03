Former Brazilian President Temer highlights importance of ties with China

Former Brazilian President Michel Temer has outscored the importance of his country's connections with China, which is their main export destination.

Temer also admitted all-around cooperation between the two countries is progressing steadily with vast potentials, adding that there is a broad prospect for further development of bilateral ties and Chinese investments in Brazil are expected to grow continuously.

The 80-year-old Temer also highlighted the importance of agribusiness in the Brazilian export, particularly the sales of soybean and meat.

The former Brazilian leader also praised mutual achievements by the two countries in the development and manufacturing of covid-19 vaccines. “This relationship is extremely important. I have always argued that there should be great cooperation between countries, especially vaccine producers,” Temer said, adding that there is a very large cooperation project on vaccine between the Butantan Institute and the Chinese laboratory Sinovac. “We are talking about a relationship that is not only institutional, but also humanistic, because we are trying to save lives,” Temer said in a recent exclusive interview with the Chinese newsagency Xinhua.

He also recalled his visits to China, both as Brazilian vice president and president, for events such as the BRICS Summit, G20 and bilateral meetings, expressing his desire to come back to China one day. ”I would very much like to return to China as a tourist. I really liked Beijing and was delighted with Hangzhou. I'm currently reading (a book) about (late Chinese leader) Deng Xiaoping's life. And when I can, I have Chinese food here in Brazil,” Temer said.

(Source: Xinhua)