Bolivia, Mexico agree to lift mutual visa requirement for short stays

4th Tuesday, May 2021 - 09:10 UTC Full article

Mexican authorities believe the agreement will promote the integration of the peoples

The governments of Bolivia and Mexico Monday announced they had agreed to lift the mutual visa requirement for citizens of either country wishing to travel to the other for stays of up to 180 days.

The announcement came as another step towards a growing bilateral cooperation between administrations of like-minded political leaders such as Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and Bolivia's Luis Arce of Evo Morales' MAS.

Mexican authorities believe the agreement will promote the integration of the peoples, “facilitate the mobility for tourism, cultural, and business purposes of the nationals of both countries by allowing ordinary Bolivian passport holders to enter Mexico for up to 180 days with the condition of the visitor's stay”.

And the Bolivian Foreign Ministry specified that the measure would be effective as of May 24.

Both Mexico and Bolivia consider that an agreement is reached after extraordinary work by the Working Group on Migratory and Consular Affairs of both countries, “the measure reaffirms the bonds of brotherhood, cooperation and mutual commitments,” they add.

“The brotherhood and cooperation between Bolivia and Mexico is reaffirmed. Since May 24, we have suspended visas so that our brothers and sisters can travel without difficulty,” said the Bolivian Foreign Ministry.