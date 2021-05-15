Lula, CFK seal alliance regarding education of future political leaders

15th Saturday, May 2021 - 08:55 UTC Full article

“An emotional relationship binds me with the Lula Institute,” said CFK.

Former Argentine President and current Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) and former Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva Friday agreed to join forces for the future of the region.

In a meeting online, Lula and CFK virtually signed the Cooperation Framework Agreement between the Argentine leader's Instituto Patria and the Brazilian's Instituto Lula in the context of the seminar “Challenges of Sovereign Foreign Policy in Latin America.”

Fernández highlighted the fact that it was the first such seminar between both political spaces for leaders and citizens who plan to debate ideas and take on the new times with new strategies and articulations.

“An emotional relationship binds me with the Lula Institute, it was from him that we took the idea of founding the Patria, a refuge against all persecution processes in our country, as happened to the former Brazilian president himself, Rafael Correa in Ecuador and Evo Morales in Bolivia,” Fernández pointed out.

“Nothing new under the sun,” she added as she recalled that those doctrines used in the past by the armed forces to evict popular governments have been replaced today by sectors of the judiciary to destroy national leaders.

The Argentine Vice President pointed out that new unimaginable challenges as a pandemic are ahead, where there are also differences between the north and the south in matters such as vaccines, which is access to life.

“Although it seems a contradiction of the new rightwing that wants to abolish politics, it will make a serious, deep debate, without dogmatism, more necessary,” she said.

Lula expressed his joy for this new joint project, an agreement that will politically train the future leaders of the parties and unions in Brazil and Argentina. The leader of the Workers' Party (PT) stressed that once again the blows destroyed our dreams but even so, we are not discouraged and we are getting up, he remarked.

He also meant that the new agreement will serve to teach and build another South America, another Latin America, another world where everyone has a right.

I feel hopeful because I still think it was worth it for us to fight and to continue believing. I am sure that better days will come and finally, we will build the great Homeland and South America, he concluded.