Costa Rica on the verge of joining OECD

18th Tuesday, May 2021 - 08:40 UTC Full article

The OECD will “be a cornerstone for the sustainable and inclusive development of our country,” said Alvarado

Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Monday welcomed the approval by the Legislative Assembly to his country's joining the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

“Thanks to the joint effort of the three [branches of government] of the Republic and their long-term vision, the country is on the verge of becoming a member of the OECD,” said Alvarado when he learned that the deputies met this Monday in the second and final debate of the mentioned agreement.

“Working with this organization will continue to be a cornerstone for the sustainable and inclusive development of our country,” said Alvarado, who eyes Costa Rica's entry into the OECD as one of the goals of his 2018-2022 term.

With the parliamentarian approval, Costa Rica is now closer to becoming the 38th member of the OECD. Chile, Colombia, and Mexico are the only Latin American countries already accepted into the organization.

Costa Rica now needs to have President Alvarado sign the bill into law, then have it published in the Official Gazette and then deposit the instrument of ratification with the French authorities.

As part of the debate in the Legislative plenum, several deputies admitted the strategic importance for the country to be a part of an organization that seeks to build solutions based on best practices to address global challenges such as inequality, education, attention to covid-19 and the tax situation.